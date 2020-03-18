Stores change hours due to coronavirus outbreak

Due to the spread of the Coronavirus, many retail stores are adjusting their hours to keep up with the demand for food, toilet paper and cleaning supplies.

Several major grocery chains are shifting their hours to allow restocking and store cleaning. Some are also including hours just for those at high risk, like senior citizens

HARRIS TEETER

Harris Teeter said its stores would start closing at 9 p.m. starting Sunday until further notice.

PUBLIX

Publix Super Markets will close all of its stores nightly at 8 p.m. All stores will open at 7 a.m. (normal time) during this period.

TARGET

Starting March 18, Target will close at 9 p.m. each day

Target is also dedicating the first shopping hour of every Wednesday morning to vulnerable guests.

DOLLAR GENERAL:

All Dollar General stores will dedicate the first hour of each shopping day to only senior shoppers, starting March 17.

THE FRESH MARKET

Fresh Market is designating the first hour of each weekday for senior shoppers and those most at-risk, from 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday.

COMPARE FOODS

Compare Foods will open from 7 to 9 a.m. specifically for customer’s age 60+ to give them a safer opportunity to get the groceries they need.

SAM’S CLUB

All Sam’s Club hours will shift to 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Sunday hours will remain 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

INGLES

Effective Monday, March 16, all Ingles locations will close daily at 10 p.m. All 24-hour locations will reopen at 6 a.m. daily and other stores will open at their regular time. Starbucks locations in stores will close at 8 p.m. This will remain in place until further notice.

WALMART

Starting Sunday, 24-hour stores will be open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. “until further notice.” Other locations will also have reduced hours.

