New Sza and Justin Timberlake Music “The Other Side” [Video]

JT is back on the scene and in a big way! He was just featured on the new track with Meek Mill “Believe”. So good! There’s been rumors that he was in the studio with Lizzo. Can’t wait for that!! And today he dropped “The Other Side” with Sza from Trolls World Tour. This video give me “Dance With Me” vibes. Right? Not the song but the style of video. Dude can dance for sure!

No word yet on a new album from him but I’m sure there’s one coming. I mean, he’s obviously been in the studio laying down tracks! Let’s go man!

