CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

J. Cole’s Official Endorsement Deal With PUMA {VIDEO}

Dreamville Festiville 2019

Source: @victoriasaidit / Victoria=Raleigh

J.Cole launches his latest collab with Puma. “Been imagining this for 10 years. It’s time. The DREAMER”.

The short film produced by Puma and Dreamville and co-directed by J. Cole will air Sunday at the NBA All-Star Game. Delivering the powerful message of never giving up on yourself and your dreams.

RELATED: Dreamville Festival April 4th, 2020

Excited about the partnership, Adam Petrick, Puma’s Global Director of Brand & Marketing explains, “Cole’s involved in product creation, marketing campaigns and cultural guidance. He is going to be a key player in many of the things we do at PUMA moving forward and we’re excited to work with him not only on a product level but even more importantly as one of our athletes.  Cole sits at the intersection of music and sport and represents everything that PUMA stands for as a brand.”

Dreamville Festiville 2019

Dreamville Festival 2019 Sold Out At 40,000 People

81 photos Launch gallery

Dreamville Festival 2019 Sold Out At 40,000 People

Continue reading Dreamville Festival 2019 Sold Out At 40,000 People

Dreamville Festival 2019 Sold Out At 40,000 People

  Yes, 40,000 people were in one place at one time to enjoy the rescheduled Dreamville Festival ; that was originally dated in September. J.Coles inaugural festival took place at Dorothea Dix Park, where the plan for this festival had been in the works for 4 years or more. The two stage festival Rise and Shine had great performances and dedications to the late, Nipsey Hussle by all the artist; J.Cole, 21 Savage , Nelly , Teyana Taylor  ,  Big Sean ,  Lute ,  OMEN  , MEZ ,  Ari Lennox  , EarthGang ,Rapsody   , J.I.D , Davido  , 6lack ,SABA , and COZZ. J.Cole dedicated his song 'Love Yours' to Nipsey and let everyone know it's important to give people their flowers while they are here, as he brought on Philly rapper Meek Mill to perform. Big Sean had the largest moment of silence to pay respect and send prayers to Nipsey and his family.   https://www.instagram.com/p/Bv9ceW_FtY2/

The Puma Sky Dreamer is the beginning of many basketball type products to be released under Cole. You can catch the Sky Dreamer on Puma.com and select Puma retailers on Feb. 13 for $130.

Sorry,  no album yet. 

RELATED: Dreamville (EarthGang) “Swivel,” Boosie Badazz “Drugs And Money” & More

 

J. Cole’s Official Endorsement Deal With PUMA {VIDEO}  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Kyla Pratt Returns To T.V.…
 5 days ago
02.14.20
On Location With Global Grind: Here’s What We…
 1 week ago
02.12.20
Malcolm X’s Assassination Is Being Reinvestigated After New…
 1 week ago
02.11.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close