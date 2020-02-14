Disney Working On Aladdin Sequel

Aladdin is making a return in the form of a sequel. Sources tell Variety that Disney is working on a follow-up to last year’s hit reboot. There’s talk of stars Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott coming back for the project but it’s only in the early development stages and a script reportedly isn’t ready yet. What we do know at this point is that this Aladdin will be a theatrical release, not a Disney Plus title.

(Source-Variety)

JC Posted 14 hours ago

