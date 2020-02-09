The “92nd Academy Awards” Are Tomorrow Night!

It’s the movie industries biggest night as the “92nd Annual Academy Awards” kick off tonight at 8pm on ABC! It’s going down at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles & we’ll find out who’s going home with the big awards. Will it be “1917” who the Oscar for “Best Picture”, or will it be “The Irishman?” Will Brad Pitt win “Best Actor” for “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”, or will it be Joaquin Phoenix for his role in “The Joker?” Will Charlize Theron win “Best Actress” for “Bombshell” or Renee Zellweger for her role in “Judy?” Good luck to all the nominees, & we’ll find out tomorrow night!

