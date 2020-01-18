CLOSE
"The Watchmen" Not Returning For A 2nd Season On HBO

The DC Comics superhero hit series “The Watchmen” on HBO is surprisingly not returning for a second season. According to the JasminBRAND the creator & writer of the show Damon Lindelof simply just “has no interest in a second season, but adds that he has given his blessing to HBO should it want to pursue a new installment with another writer-producer”. The cast includes some big names like Regina King, Don Johnson, & Louis Gossett Jr. to name a few, & is really good! Hopefully somebody can pick it up.

