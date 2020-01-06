LL Cool J is dusting off his mic and stepping back into the hip-hop ring. LL announced on Twitter that he’s been working in the studio with legendary producer, Q-Tip. The Tribe Called Quest legend has been spending his days as of late producing music for other artists, most recently executive producing Danny Brown’s album “uknowhatimsayin,” which dropped in October of 2019. The project will be LL Cool J’s first album since 2013’s “Authentic.” No word on when the new LP is going to drop.

(Source-HipHopDX)

LL Cool J, Q-Tip Working On New Album was originally published on wtlcfm.com

JC Posted 12 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: