There’s a reason Christmas is considered the most wonderful time of the year. The jolly tunes, the glorious lights, the cozy vibes with friends and family.

But sometimes you don’t want to be in a familiar location when trying to get in the holiday spirit. Sometimes it’s better to just get away.

Whether with the significant other of your dreams or via solo traveling, check out one place to explore below. Then hit the flip for some more wishful destinations that Santa needs to come through on immediately.

Mammoth Lakes, California, U.S.A.

Live the life of a Lifetime Christmas protagonist with a romantic getaway filled with snowy mountains, stunning village lights that align the streets, and lodges that are great for resting and, ahem…merrymaking.

Can’t Be Home For Christmas? Best Destinations For Merrymaking was originally published on globalgrind.com

Royce Dunmore Posted December 20, 2019

