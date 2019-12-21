CLOSE
Happy Birthday Samuel L!

Samuel L Jackson

Gotta send a big Happy Birthday shout to one of the hardest working Actors in the game…..Samuel L. Jackson! I mean where can I start? If you want to know the definition of ‘grindin’, you can learn a thing or two from this brotha. The first time I remember seeing him was in “Raw” as Eddie Murphy’s Uncle (or cousin, or something) telling everyone that he had real talent. Then it was robbing McDowell’s in “Coming To America”, & harassing Dap in “School Daze”. It was his breakout performance in “Pulp Fiction” that really put him on another level, becoming one of the top grossing actors of all time (& one of my favorites). Enjoy your day Mr. Jackson!

