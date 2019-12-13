Ice Cube couldn’t let the Tom Joyner Morning Show end without calling to tell him thank you. From the bottom of his heart he is grateful to have had the opportunity to come on the show and “promote anything that [he] had on the table.” He says having the opportunity to “speak to [his] folks” directly was a blessing.

Like many others he just “can’t believe that he wont be on the radio” anymore.

One of his best memories was performing on the Fantastic Voyage. The ship was “so lit” he says none of his crew wanted to get off.

He wants Tom to “kick them feet up” and take the time to “reflect on all of the people [he’s] helped” over the years. Cube is so glad to have been “a small part” of the TJMS and to be able to say “I’m down with Tom Joyner.”

Tom’s Surprise: Ice Cube was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 4 hours ago

