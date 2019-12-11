Lizzo Still Receiving Some Backlash For Her ‘Lakers Act’

The artist Lizzo has had quite the year, blowing up on the charts, headlined a successful tour this summer, & continues to do her thing. She is known for her over the top confidence but her latest ‘act’ at the Los Angeles Lakers game Sunday has brought her lots of attention….negative attention. Lizzo shows up at the Staples Center & walks around in a T-Shirt dress with her WHOLE butt out!! Then at halftime when the Lakers Cheerleaders danced to her song she joined in, “twerked”, & ALL the booty came out! Needless to say some folks did not feel like that was a good move. What do you think? Let us know down below!

Also On 105.3 RnB: