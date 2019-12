The Dallas Cowboys are contender number one, they lost on Thanksgiving and last night! The Cowboys fans are radio silent now. But, Melania Trump is the Bama Of The Week! Did ya’ll see that Christmas commercial where she was sprinkling what Huggy called “rock salt” on the tree? And we all know she didn’t decorate the White House for Christmas.

Huggy Lowdown: Where Are The Cowboys Fans? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 12 hours ago

