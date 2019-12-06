WATCH: Disney Releases ‘Mulan’ Movie Trailer

Wow what a week it has been for movie trailers! I’m so excited for all of the new movies to come in 2020 including the live-action remake of Disney’s Mulan, especially after watching this new trailer!

First off, we know this movie will be visually stunning full of nostalgic scenes from the original. For the most part the movie follows the same plot of Mulan stepping in the place of her father to join the war.

I was so happy to see the many references to the #Mulan animation. 😊

Despite the many changes in the live action, I think fans of the original will be happy to see how these memorable scenes have been recreated in the movie. It looks great and can't wait to see it! pic.twitter.com/C9C1PuAgFr — Fangirl's Diaries (@Shami1412) December 5, 2019

It is evident that Disney wanted to remake this movie to be more realistic and accurate than the original so that means no Mushu. However there is a witch mentioned. I guess you gotta have some type of mystic and magic in a Disney movie. Mulan is set to release in theaters March 2020.

Mallory Posted 12 hours ago

