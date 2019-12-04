CLOSE
And Best Movie Of The Year Goes To…

Nas hosts screening for The Irishman

Hmmmm… Haven’t seen this one. The National Board Of Review has named Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” the best movie of 2019. HUH! Maybe I need to check this out. So many good movies came out this year including ‘Ford v Ferrari’, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood, Knives Out and more. All of which I still need to see. Looks like Quentin Tarantino got best director for Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood. Love his movies. He goes a bit out there for me at times but I’m really looking forward to seeing it. Yahoo.com has all the winners -> Click Me

