These Photos Prove That Trina Is Still The Baddest Chick In The Game

We’ve seen a lot of female rappers come and go, but none of them have remained as consistent as Trina.

Since hitting the scene in the late 90’s and proclaiming that she’s the baddest chick, the queen of Miami has only gotten badder and finer with time. Just one scroll through her delicious Instagram page will remind you of how important of a gem she is to the culture.

The thought of my mom seeing me stomp down the aisle to the intro of Trina’s Da Baddest Bitch gives me a hearty, internal chuckle. She’d die. — Homo la flor 🥀 (@jlevares) November 27, 2019

Trina BEEN that GIRL . Period — 𝙼𝚊𝚍𝚍𝚎𝚗 . (@maddengirl___) October 11, 2017

From the era of Kims and Foxys to days of Nicki and Cardi — Trina is still holding the title as the baddest chick: Earlier this week, the the Florida native announced that she’d be taking her talents to Miami radio with longtime collaborator and friend Trick Daddy, and the Internet was in a frenzy.

Trick and Trina coming out with a radio show and I’m 100% here for it 😭😭‼️ — Naomi👑 (@tr__myaa) December 3, 2019

Which further proves that you should never sleep on The Baddest Chick.

Hit the flip for more proof on why Trina is THAT.

