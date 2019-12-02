Thanksgiving is over so it’s officially Christmas time! Which means Santa Larry is busy busy busy! Tom calls him,”the hardest working Santa,” which is quite a compliment. The Tom Joyner Morning Show crew asks Santa some hard hitting questions, like who his favorite reindeer is and what his favorite snack is. Chocolate chip cookies are Santa’s favorite and he likes to wash it down with a glass of milk! His favorite reindeer changes depending on the day but he says at the moment it’s Prancer because, “Prancer has jokes.”

Santa Larry is very busy this time of year traveling around the country meeting all of the good boys and girls. He just got home from the Mall of America and his upcoming dates are listed below.

Upcoming events:

Chicago, IL – Chicago Museum of Science and Industry Dec 5-8 & Dec 12-15

Arkansas – Pine Bluff, Arkansas Dec 18, 2019

Arkansas- Hot Springs – Hotel Hot Springs Dec 19 4pm to 7pm

Texas – Dallas, Tx Redbird Mall Dec 21 11am – 2pm

Texas – Dec 22, Dallas, Tx St. Luke Methodist Church CME Dallas, Tx 9am -1pm on (I-30)

Santa Larry Is The ‘Hardest Working Santa’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 17 hours ago

