In week 13 we saw what many people call a Superbowl preview when the 49ers went to Baltimore to take on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. The Ravens came out on top at the last minute. The Eagles are losing it and got beat by Miami and the Texans “whooped the Patriots butt,” Chris Paul sings.

NFL Wrap Up Week 13: Superbowl Preview was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 4 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: