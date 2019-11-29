Exploring Racial Bias in Black Women’s Health

Charlotte
| 11.29.19
Monifa D. Drayton and Dr. Monique May

Source: Monifa D. Drayton and Dr. Monique May / Ron Holland

The health of Black women are replete with startling statics. According to the stats, 7.6 percent of black women have heart disease, compared to 5.8 percent of white women. When we’re talking about Breast Cancer, Black women have a 1 in 9 chance of developing this dreaded disease. Even worse, there’s a hesitancy for Black women to seek medical attention, due in part because of racial bias. This week on ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ with Ron Holland, Guest Host, Monifa Drayton interviews Dr. Monique May about the impact racism is having on Black Women’s health.

 

Exploring Racial Bias in Black Women’s Health  was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

