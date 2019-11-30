Chico DeBarge Got Popped For Meth After Breaking Into His Own Car

Chico DeBarge has battled drug addiction and the legal issues connected with such in the past, and now he has another pending charge to contend with. The R&B singer was caught trying to breaking into his own vehicle and was approached by officers who discovered the drug meth in his possession.

TMZ reports:

The younger bro of the DeBarge family musical group got busted in Burbank, CA earlier this month in a Walmart parking lot after cops saw him using a piece of wire to try to unlock an SUV … according to police.

Thinking he was trying to break in, officers approached and searched DeBarge … and allegedly found methamphetamine in his pockets. He was placed under arrest, and cops say they also discovered drug paraphernalia in the SUV.

Oh yeah, it turns out the singer had locked his keys inside … which is why he was trying to jimmy the door open.

After being processed at the Burbank City Jail, DeBarge, 53, was released as charges will be announced at a later date. In 2007, DeBarge was arrested for drugs and released an album in 2009 titled Addiction, which was his last full-length release.

