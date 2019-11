Thanksgiving is tomorrow! There are some ways to guarantee your holiday goes well and Guy gives the rundown. For starters, don’t try to do the “Christian thing” and invite folks you fell out with, and pay attention to who’s cooking. Don’t let anyone with hygiene issues cook, suggest they bring something store bought, like ice.

