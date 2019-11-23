Can You Believe It: These Super Talented Artists Have ZERO Grammys 

Over the past couple of years, Black artists have been pulling back from holding so-called “prestigious” awards to such a high a regard — especially when it comes to the Grammys.

There’s a running joke (which is also a high key truth) that the Grammys are far removed from the culture and what’s considered worthy of taking home a trophy. Even this year’s show when Cardi B took home the award for Best Rap Album, folks were saying that the Grammys were just trying to prove that they know what’s hip and cool amongst the people.

cardi b won a grammy against mac miller and then a vma against nipsey 😕 im convinced shes in the illuminati yall wtf — shyla 🕷🦇 (@iamshylaoliver) August 27, 2019

Earlier this year, Crooked Media co-host Louis Vertel shared a photo of legends PJ Harvey, Björk and Tori Amos and it noted that the singers have zero Grammy Awards between them. The photo went viral and caused quite a star for 90’s pop/rock fans on social media.

Mumford & Sons, Creed, and Milli Vanilli have Grammys and yet . . . https://t.co/oGxT9vVkjB — Matt Morrow (@PoorMatty) August 28, 2019

Was at the Rock&Roll Hall Of Fame this summer and put Tori in as a suggestion for next year’s class & was horrified to see she’s NEVER BEEN NOMINATED. — Helen Broom (@mamapnut) August 27, 2019

That got me thinking about all the hip hop stars that have broken barriers and blessed us with classic tunes over the years who’ve never gotten a Grammy Award.

Grant it, it doesn’t take away from their catalogue and legacy, but it’s still pretty shocking that the Academy of MUSIC hasn’t given them their props.

