It’s not even December yet, we haven’t even gotten to Thanksgiving, and they’re already showing Christmas Movies on TV! Huggy Lowdown says “What the fa la la la la” is going on? But, did you hear about Lori Loughlin’s new Christmas movie? It’s called “The sentence Before Christmas,” he jokes.

Huggy Lowdown: They’re Already Showing Christmas Movies On TV was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 9 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: