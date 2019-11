Kids can be so embarrassing! Children truly have no filter, including when it comes to food. When Sherri was a little girl she smelled food before she ate it, and when she smelled her church member’s curry shrimp she wasn’t shy about announcing that it stunk. Needless to say, her mother was not pleased.

Black Moms Matter: Embarrassing Kids was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 12 hours ago

