Will.i.am Accuses Flight Attendant Of Racism

Black Eyed Peas member will.i.am is accusing a flight attendant from Australia of being racist. The veteran artist claimed a flight attendant acted unprofessionally during his travels from Brisbane to Sydney and accused her of being racist for calling the cops. will.i.am later posted a photo to his Twitter account of a police officer at the airport and called out the flight attendant by name for her alleged actions. Although he didn’t regret taking his issue public, the Grammy award-winning artist urged others not to harass the flight attendant after learning fans tracked her down on social media.

Here’s Qantas’ response where you can click right here—https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/will-i-am-qantas-racism-row-intl-scli/index.html

