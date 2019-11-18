CLOSE
Denny’s Fantastic Voyage Cabin Give-Away

The Fantastic Voyage is a nonstop party on the ocean! If you’ve never been you should really come in 2020 and if you’ve been before come do it again! Next year instead of 7 days, it’ll be 8! April Kelly- Drummond Denny’s Senior Director of Multi Cultural Engagement says they want to help you sail on the “ultimate party with a purpose!”

All you have to do is visit BlackAmericaWeb.com to enter to win a cabin on the 2020 cruise.

Kelly-Drummond says she and everyone at Denny’s “loves having a great time” on the ship every year. This year she’s most excited to see Jill Scott and Usher. She’s sure it’ll be “a wonderful time!” Click HERE and enter, before December 9, 2019.

