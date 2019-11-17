CLOSE
Colin Kaepernick Had His NFL Workout Today

Colin Kaepernick traveled to Metro Atlanta & had his workout for the National Football League earlier today. There were representatives on hand from different teams, & from the footage it looks like things went well. At the last minute the location changed (it wasn’t the NFL who did it either), but Kaep looked good. Him being in shape & ready to play was never the question in my book, the brotha is a straight up athlete. Some teams are in need of a good back up, so we’ll see what happens.

