Plant Based Products Are Moo-ving Milk to the Left!

Soy, Almond and Coconut are telling Cow Milk to move it to the left!

Now that consumer are drinking 40% less dairy milk, America’s largest milk producer, Dean Foods, has filed for bankruptcy. More and more people are using plant-based products, like Rice Dreams and Almond Breeze for their cereal and other dairy needs.

And plant-based cheeses and yogurts, are also seeing even bigger growth. A lot of traditional meat eaters are also adding Beyond Meat, the vegan burgers to their dinner plates. Their stock has surged 163% since entering the stock market in May.

What about you? Are you still drinking ‘milk-milk?’

-@ChirlGirl

