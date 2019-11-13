Whitney’s Lover Is Telling Everything!

Robyn Crawford, Whitney Houston‘s best friend, writes in her new book that she and the late singer had a sexual relationship, that ended because of worries about how it would affect Houston’s career.

In her book, “A Song for You: My Life with Whitney Houston,” Crawford writes that their first kiss was “long and warm like honey.”

She went on to say that “We never talked labels, like lesbian or gay. We just lived our lives, and I hoped it could go on that way forever.”

Crawford and Houston first met as teens in 1980 and their physical relationship ended by 1982 after the singer’s career began to blow up.

Robin goes on to say that Whitney allegedly told her that it would make their “journey more difficult” and that “living that life meant we would go to hell.”

After their love affair ended, Crawford and Houston stayed close, even becoming roommates. Houston went on to date men and eventually married Bobby Brown in 1992.

Crawford ended up working for Houston as a personal assistant and says she became more and more concerned about Houston’s relationship with drugs.

Robin says that she pushed Whitney to quit or seek help, but always said she “wasn’t ready.”

In 2000, Crawford ended up quitting her job working with Houston because she “realized that I needed to save myself.”

