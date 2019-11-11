Instagram Annouces It Will Begin Test Hiding Likes In The US, Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Have Thoughts

Over the weekend, Instagram “models” and “influencers” reacted after news broke that Instagram will begin test hiding likes. The announcement even sparked reactions from Nicki Minaj and Cardi B.

The Facebook-owned social media platform has already begun testing hiding likes in seven countries but has yet to try out the new idea in the states. Speaking at the WIRED25 conference, Instagram CEO Adama Mosseri made the announcement Friday (Nov.8) that it will begin test hiding likes for some users starting this week.

WATCH: Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri announces that the platform will start hiding likes for US audiences starting next week. It's the latest step in Instagram’s quest to become the safest place on the internet. https://t.co/BGkMG57rdk #WIRED25 pic.twitter.com/WNTyAPVhaD — WIRED (@WIRED) November 9, 2019

In the tests that have rolled out in Canada, Ireland, Ital, Japan, Brazil, Austria, and New Zealand, the likes are hidden from the public in the feed, web, and in profiles. Users will still be able to see how many likes their posts receive. Only other people will not be able to know.

The motive behind the move is to help “depressurize Instagram” by “making it less of a competition Mosseri told Bloomberg on Friday. He continued:

“The idea is to try and reduce anxiety and social comparisons, specifically with an eye towards young people.”

While the other countries really haven’t been complaining, the news removing likes is being met with criticism from influencers and celebs alike. The decision has even brought feuding rappers Nicki Minaj and Cardi B together in agreement that they are both skeptical about the removal of likes.

On Twitter Friday (Nov.8), following the news, the “Anaconda” rapper declared that she will no longer be posting on Instagram.

I’m not posting on IG after this week cuz they removing the likes. Hmmmm what should I get into now? Think of all the time I’ll have with my new life — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) November 9, 2019

She followed her Tweet by hopping on Instagram Live, making the case that IG taking away the likes is an elaborate scheme to force people to pay them for “sponsored” posts.

“So basically no, Instagram is about to take everyone’s likes simply because they don’t want you to go off on the side, forming all sorts of businesses and being able to say, ‘I get this amount of likes,’ and charging brands. They want you to have to pay them. If you pay them, then that’s why we have all these ‘sponsored’ Instagram posts… They had to shuffle it real quick to let you know, you ain’t the boss.”

Cardi B also didn’t care for Instagram’s decision and sounded off on her IG Live as well, but she argued that the social media platform should focus on comments, not the likes.

“It’s a big ruckus right now that the likes on Instagram are getting taken away,” she said in a Friday night Instagram post. “… This is my opinion on it, right? So from the beginning of Instagram, we had likes. And I feel like, in the beginning of Instagram, everything was so fun, people wanted to post their pictures, get likes … where I think that Instagram got a little nasty, and it just took a weird turn, was when people started to like the comments when they were allowed to like comments or reply back to somebody’s comments.”

Well, we shall see how this all pans out, no word on if Instagram is gonna have second thoughts about the idea. We think everyone should just calm down and let’s see how it works first.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Instagram Annouces It Will Begin Test Hiding Likes In The US, Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Have Thoughts was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Bernard Beanz Smalls Posted 19 hours ago

