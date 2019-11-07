CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

#TBT: These TV Show Theme Songs Will Make You Feel Like It’s 1999 Again

Actress Brandy...

Source: Getty Images / Getty


Everyone loves a good theme song, but for some reason, it seems as though all the quality television show theme songs died when the 90’s came to an end.

Back then, the opening music to tv shows were catchy enough to get stuck in your head and sometimes good enough to listen to on their own, sans the show. Hit the flip to check out our list of theme songs that make you feel like it’s 1999 again.

#TBT: These TV Show Theme Songs Will Make You Feel Like It’s 1999 Again  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14Next page »

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
Racist Content From Disney’s Past Will Be Withheld…
 20 hours ago
11.07.19
From Tracee Ellis Ross To Vince Staples &…
 20 hours ago
11.07.19
Trump’s Handsy Hug With A Washington Nationals Player…
 4 days ago
11.04.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close