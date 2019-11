Tank stopped by ‘Ryan Cameron Uncensored’ and responds to gay claims after he has been recently trending all over the internet. He reveals that him and his wife have been harassed after recent comments he made about sexuality. He also dives into parenting his five kids, an online run-in with 50 Cent, T.I. and more.

Watch the full interview below.

vdavisradioone Posted 5 hours ago

