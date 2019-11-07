New Memoir From Whitney Houston’s Former Girlfriend

Whitney Houston’s former girlfriend is detailing their love affair. Robyn Crawford tells People she was Houston’s romantic partner in the early ’80s. Crawford says Houston ended the physical part of their relationship soon after she signed a record deal, adding it would make their journey more difficult. Houston grew up in New Jersey and died in 2012 at the age of 48.

JC Posted 12 hours ago

