Colin Kaepernick Spends Birthday Giving Back By Feeding Homeless

Colin Kaepernick made headlines after his silent protest made national headlines, resulting in the star being blackballed from the NFL. Although the NFL denies the “blackball” allegations, Kaepernick has remained unsigned since opting out to resign to the San Francisco 49ers in 2017.

Colin Kaepernick celebrated his birthday by giving back to those in need.

On Sunday (Nov. 3) the former NFL quarterback was spotted in Oakland helping to feed and provide supplies for the countless homeless residents lining Tent City in partnership with his foundation, Know Your Rights Camp. Kaepernick and his girlfriend, Nessa, were handing out backpacks that were filled with snacks, socks, air quality masks, shampoo and other crucial resources.
In addition to personal hygiene supplies, Colin Kaepernick also made sure that everyone had a hot meal by commissioning a food truck to feed everyone.
 

Kaepernick, who made national headlines in 2016 when he began kneeling during the national anthem to silently protest systemic oppression and police brutality, seems to have made the event an annual tradition that started three years ago as a part of efforts by his foundation, Know Your Rights Camp.

According to the foundation’s website, the athlete-turned-activist’s foundation aims to “advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization and the creation of new systems that elevate the next generation of change leaders.”

“I came up with this organization as a response to the killing of Black people at the hands of law enforcement,” Colin Kaepernick said in the video posted to the foundations website. “I wanted to create a foundation that empowered future leaders and taught them how to not only deal with law enforcement but also be a part of the change because to teach them only to survive is not fair to them.”

Check out the footage from the annual camp below.

 

Colin Kaepernick Spends Birthday Giving Back By Feeding Homeless  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Photos
