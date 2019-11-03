It’s Give Someone A Dollar Day!

Today is the day to give some a dollar.
That’s just 4 quarters and doesn’t seem like much these days, but there are still some pretty cool things that you can get for a dollar.
Here’s a few things that you can buy for $1:
1-A small cup of coffee from McDonalds.
2-A new razor every month from the Dollar Shave Club.
3-A song from Itunes.
4-A Wendy’s frosty,
5-Five bananas at Trader Joes.
6-Two postage stamps ar 47 cents each.
7-Fun knick-knacks and school supplies at the front of the Target store.
8-A scratch lottery ticket.
9-A Angry Birds Space game on Itunes
and my favorite:
10-For every dollar you donate to Feeding America’s “Set the Table” program, you can provide 10 meals at Food Bank.
Read more information here: https://www.feedingamerica.org/
Use the day to give a dollar to someone you know. Give to someone who looks to like they need it.
-@ChirlGirl
Do you know what Hunger in America really looks like?