Getting people to the polls to vote can be an enormous challenge. This is especially true when confidence in elected officials wane and policy prescriptions cause division. But the students at Livingstone College are adamant that despite the feckless leadership of some elected officials, their responsibility is to get people registered to vote, encourage them to exercise their franchise and urge them to hold elected officials accountable. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Anthony Brown, Director of Student Activities at Livingstone College, as well as students, Shontavia Wright and Anthony Bowman about the college’s upcoming voter registration drive.

Livingstone College Students Gear Up for Voter Registration during Homecoming was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Ron Holland Posted October 25, 2019

Also On 105.3 RnB: