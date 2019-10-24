Celebrate Halloween at Club Mirage with 105.3 R& B!

Make plans now to be at the 105.3 R&B Halloween Party, at Club Mirage, located at 2815 Crisman Street in Charlotte on Oct. 31st!

It’s the Halloween Edition of $5 Thursdays!

Dress up in sexiest or scariest outfit and win CASH for the best costume! And speaking of sexy, Club Mirage is going to take it to the next lever! Check out a special performance by Beautiez & Bikerz Burlesque!🔥

Check out the one and only. DJ Fuzz on the turntables! He’s got the hands that make you dance!

You heard about them! Now, come out and meet The Brown Sugar Girls! Dance with Corey The Showstopper and find out about infamous “Circle of Love!”

Check out the Drink Specials and eat the BEST Chicken Wings in town! Find out for yourself why our motto is ‘Home of the Clean Bone and an Empty Glass!”

-@chirlgirl

