Here’s Where You Can Early Vote!

Voting during the early voting period couldn’t be easier and more convenient!

Registered and eligible voters may vote at ANY early voting location located in the county of residence. Whether you are at home, work or out running errands, you will be able to find a polling place near you.

Early voting started on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Hal Marshall.

Now, additional sites are open as of Monday, October 21, 2019.

Early voting sites:

– CPCC – Facilities Services, 1325 East 7th St., Charlotte.

– Beatties Ford Road Regional Library, 2412 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte.

– Cornelius Town Hall, 21445 Catawba Ave., Cornelius.

– Elon Park Recreation Center, 11401 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte.

– Independence Regional Library, 6000 Conference Drive, Charlotte.

– Main Library, 310 North Tryon St., Charlotte.

– Marion Diehl Rec Center, 2219 Tyvola Road, Charlotte.

– Matthews Library, 230 Matthews Station St., Matthews.

– Mint Hill Library, 6840 Matthews-Mint Hill Road, Charlotte.

– Morrison Regional Library, 7015 Morrison Blvd., Charlotte.

– Mountain Island Library, 4420 Hoyt Galvin Way, Charlotte.

– North County Regional Library, 16500 Holly Crest Lane, Huntersville.

– South County Regional Library, 5801 Rea Road, Charlotte.

– Steele Creek Library, 13620 Steele Creek Road, Charlotte.

– Sugar Creek Library, 4045 North Tryon St., Charlotte.

– University City Regional Library, 301 East W.T. Harris Blvd., Charlotte.

– West Boulevard Library, 2157 West Blvd., Charlotte.

Eligible individuals may register and vote during the one-stop early

voting period.

Hal Marshal is the only site open at 8 am.

All additional sites open at 10 am.

-@ChirlGirl

Also On 105.3 RnB: