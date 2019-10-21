R Jay And Suge Knight Hooking Up Bio Pic!

Have you heard?!

Death Row Records executive, Suge Knight has signed his life rights to Ray J! Hollywood insiders are saying that even though, Knight could be in prison for the rest of his life, he’s still hustling to make that money!

The word is that Ray J and Suge have been friends for decades and that he can entrust him to cash in on his name. Afterall, Ray J has been hooking up some great business deals lately, like his with his earbuds and his weed store.

And there are also rumors that they are also discussing doing a project about Tupac and even bringing back Death Row Records, too!

Good luck to Ray J! Sounds kinda scary to me!

-@ChirlGirl

Also On 105.3 RnB: