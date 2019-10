After the Washington Mystics won the WNBA championship they must have shared some of that winners juice with the male teams. The Nationals are up 2 games on the Cardinals and the Redskins got their first win! The skins beat the Dolphins but it’s a win! Let’s see how long this winning streak (as Huggy calls it) lasts.

Huggy Lowdown: DC Sports Are On A Winning Streak was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted October 14, 2019

