Week 6 NFL Wrap Up: The Struggle Is Real

Chris Paul breaks down all of yesterday’s games in song as he always does and this one is a must hear! The Tampa Bay Buccs took on the Carolina Panthers and Chris Paul says Jameis Winston had “more picks than Black barbers in 76.” Paul sings this is the “NFL Where The Struggle’s real” and the Cowboys know this. “Them Boys” have lost 3 in a row and yesterday they lost to the Jets so now, “it’s time to panic” he says.

