So while we’ve been begging Rihanna for new music for the past five years, she’s actually been working on something just as dope – A 504 page visual autobiographical coffee table book that features over 1,000 color images of Rihanna’s life and career!

It is a taaaad bit pricey though. Click the link to pre-order.

The ‘Rihanna Book’ Features Over 1,000 Pics From Rihanna’s Life and Career was originally published on radionowindy.com

Mallory Posted 14 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: