National Out of the Darkness Walk to Shine Light on Suicide Prevention

Children as young as ten years of age are committing suicide. Whether this tragedy is the result of bullying or mental illness, many of our nation’s young are grappling with deep pain. In fact, according to the Center for Disease Control, nearly 45,000 Americans from the ages of 10 and older died by suicide in 2016. These startling statistics prompted mental health advocates to shift into overdrive to save lives. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Fonda Bryant, Coordinator for the Charlotte branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) about this issue and the upcoming National Out of the Darkness walk at the Romare Bearden Park.

