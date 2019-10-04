Oxtails are a delicious delicacy and now vegans can enjoy them too! Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with China Love, who created voxtails!

Love is the creator of Bad Gyal Vegan in Brooklyn and she created the new craze that is voxtail. So just what is a voxtail? It’s a vegan oxtail! Love created it because of her love for Jamaican culture and food and also her love for plant based food. She created it with some of her “favorite vegetables” and flour. After much “trial and error” she finally got it right in January of 2019, she says.

Love enjoys “finding the most unhealthy foods you can find and transforming them” into vegan healthy dishes.

Learn more about her at badgyalvegan.com

Inside Her Story: Vegan Oxtail Is A Thing was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 4 hours ago

