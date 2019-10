After quitting FOX’s “Lethal Weapon” earlier this year, he is set to star in a new series entitled “Let’s Stay Together”. According to the Jasmin Brand Wayans will star as a single father dealing with his millennial kids. For this project he’s reuniting with My Wife and Kids co-creator Don Reo. The show is still in developmental stages and will be produced by ABC Studios. Do your thing Damon!

