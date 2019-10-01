Please join us for the Charlotte Mega Career Fair Fall Finale, October 3rd, 2019, 10am – 2pm at Ovens Auditorium 2700 East Independence Boulevard

Powered by Career Center of the Carolinas, Radio One and JobFinderUSA

Bring your resume on Thursday, October 3rd, 2019 at Ovens Auditorium, 2700 East Independence Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28205. To register, CLICK HERE TO GO TO EVENTBRITE.COM

Charlotte Mega Career Fair Finale at Ovens Auditorium Thursday October 3rd from 10 am-2 pm!! was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Victoria Posted 19 hours ago

