Morning Minute: ‘Whose Mans Is This’

Trump wasn’t at the climate change summit with other world leaders. Instead he was hosting a summit on religious persecution. Chris Paul says that leaders were saying “who’s mans is this” in 100 different languages. Chris says, Trump, who tried to ban Muslims from America, hosting a religious persecution summit is like Antonio Brown hosting a summit on how to use social media to get ahead in business.

Jamai Harris Posted 18 hours ago

