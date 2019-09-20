City Council Candidates will Tout Agenda during Forum

Charlotte
| 09.20.19
Dismiss
Attorney Khalif Rhodes and Monifa Drayton

Source: Attorney Khalif Rhodes/ Monifa Drayton

Affordable housing, economic development, Charlotte’s rising homicide rate; and the building boom that’s undergirding the Queen City’s regional attraction will be among the top issues during a Candidates forum on Thursday, September 26th at the Omegas of Charlotte Center.  The Black Political Caucus,   in conjunction with the Omegas of Charlotte, and Radio One Charlotte’s 105.3, Praise 100.9 and 92.7 The Block, will feature City Council Candidates from each district – both opposed and unopposed. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland, talked with Attorney Khalif Rhodes, Chairman of the Black Political Caucus and Monifa Drayton, that organization’s ‘Get Out the Vote’ Chair.

City Council Candidates will Tout Agenda during Forum was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
Baller Blockin’: 5 Ways Some States Make It…
 11 hours ago
09.24.19
Viral Clip Proves Eagles Fans Are On Another…
 1 day ago
09.23.19
This Black Woman Filmmaker Could Help Lead Alfre…
 4 days ago
09.20.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close