The Emmy’s took a play from the Oscars and didn’t have a host but, Sybil says the show was good! Even better, was the beautiful Black women all over the screen. Niecy Nash stunned in a rose colored sequin dress that had her curves on full display! And Angela Bassett is ageless, but you already knew that!

Top Of The Morning: Black Women Slayed The Emmys was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 10 hours ago

