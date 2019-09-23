Gina Yashere Talks About Her Journey To Becoming A Co-Creator Of ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’

Stories of success are always great to hear, but especially when someone just stumbles into success thanks to none other than fate. Comedian Gina Yashere has an incredible story of how she became a co-creator of CBS’ Bob Hearts Abishola.

She tells the TJMS crew that her agent called one day to tell her that Chuck Lorre wanted to meet with her. Because of how excited her agent was she knew he had to be a big deal. So she went to meet with him and the team expressed that they wanted her to consult with them because they needed help developing a Nigerian character.

Initially she wasn’t sure about it but, gave it a shot. Lucky for her it went well, she began writing and says they realized, “oh she writes well, and she’s funny, and we like her.” They liked her so much that they made her a co creator! She believes that Lorre liked her so much because he saw that she has “no fear of anybody, or him.”

Bob Hearts Abishola airs tonight, 9/23, check local listings for time.

