Lil Duval is smiling! He will host the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards airing October 9th from Atlanta. Carbi B leads the nominations with 10. This year marks the first year for the Best International Flow highlight artists from various countries including South Africa, Canada, Ghana UK, Nigeria, and France.

Here is a classic Heavy D performance from the 2011 BET Hip Hop Awards

